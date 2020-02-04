Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD losing steam, trading sub-$1570/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The market is losing steam as the market is breaking down from the bear flag.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1560 support. 
 

Gold daily chart

 
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After rejecting the 1600 figure earlier in January, XAU/USD has been trading in a bear flag in the second part of the month. 
 

Gold four-hour chart

 
As the market formed a double top/lower low with the high established at the start of January, the market is losing steam below the 1576/70 price zone. The sellers want to extend the move towards the 1560 and 1550 levels. Resistances are seen near 1570 and 1576 price levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1565.7
Today Daily Change -10.71
Today Daily Change % -0.68
Today daily open 1576.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1564.43
Daily SMA50 1518.12
Daily SMA100 1503.74
Daily SMA200 1453.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1594.01
Previous Daily Low 1569.33
Previous Weekly High 1589.79
Previous Weekly Low 1563.46
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1578.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1584.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 1565.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 1555.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 1541.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 1590.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 1604.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 1615.18

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

