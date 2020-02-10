Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinding up, trades above $1570/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The 1570/75 area is a key resistance zone for buyers to overcome.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1560 support.
 

Gold daily chart

 
Gold is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, XAU/USD broke below a bear flag and has then been pulling back up in the last three trading sessions. 
 

Gold four-hour chart

 
Following the bear breakout of the January bear flag, the sellers are seeing the current up move a correction that will lead to another bear leg. Sellers are looking for a break of the 1560 support with a continuation to 1550 and a potential drop to the 1540 level. However, a daily break above the 1570/75 resistance could invalidate the bearish scenario and re-establish a bullish bias in the market. 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1572.74
Today Daily Change 2.61
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1570.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1564.68
Daily SMA50 1526.34
Daily SMA100 1506.11
Daily SMA200 1459.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1574.14
Previous Daily Low 1560.5
Previous Weekly High 1594.01
Previous Weekly Low 1547.56
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1568.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1565.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 1562.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 1554.62
Daily Pivot Point S3 1548.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 1576.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 1581.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 1589.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slips to fresh 2020 lows amid coronavirus headlines, economic gap

EUR/USD slips to fresh 2020 lows amid coronavirus headlines, economic gap

EUR/USD has hit new 2020 lows under 1.0940, the lowest since October. The coronavirus continues spreading. The dollar is benefitting from Friday's jobs report and Europe's Sentix figure missed expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.29 amid receding Brexit concerns

GBP/USD rises above 1.29 amid receding Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading above1.29, shrugging off concerns of a no-trade-deal Brexit and reports of infrastructure spending. Broader markets are attuned to coronavirus headlines.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure

Consolidation in the Ether affects the market and triggers a positive consolidation phase in the medium term. BTC/USD does not consolidate the $10000 level and will have to wait for the next upside. 

Read more

Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,570

Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,570

The XAU/USD pair inched higher at the start of the week as the precious metal found demand as a traditional safe-haven. After climbing to a daily high above $1,575, however, the pair has retreated slightly and was last seen trading at $1,573.50, adding 0.23% on a daily basis.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures