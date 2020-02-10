Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinding up, trades above $1570/oz

The 1570/75 area is a key resistance zone for buyers to overcome.

The level to beat for sellers is the 1560 support.

Gold daily chart

Gold is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, XAU/USD broke below a bear flag and has then been pulling back up in the last three trading sessions.

Gold four-hour chart

Following the bear breakout of the January bear flag, the sellers are seeing the current up move a correction that will lead to another bear leg. Sellers are looking for a break of the 1560 support with a continuation to 1550 and a potential drop to the 1540 level. However, a daily break above the 1570/75 resistance could invalidate the bearish scenario and re-establish a bullish bias in the market.

Additional key levels