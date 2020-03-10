Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD easing from 2020 tops

XAU/USD is consolidating gains after hitting multi-year highs.

A deeper correction can be on the cards.

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is trading off multi-year highs while above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market formed a double top/higher high and is retracing down.

Gold four-hour chart

Following the run to the 1700.00 mark, XAU/USD is retracing down while trading above the main SMAs. Buyers are losing the grip as gold printed a double top/higher high with the February highs which the market will have to overcome. Support should be expected in the 1650/1640.00 price zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Resistance: 1670, 1680.00, 1694.00

Support: 1650.00, 1640.00, 1610.00

Additional key levels