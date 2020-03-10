Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD easing from 2020 tops

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD is consolidating gains after hitting multi-year highs.
  • A deeper correction can be on the cards.
 

Gold daily chart

 
XAU/USD is trading off multi-year highs while above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market formed a double top/higher high and is retracing down.
 

Gold four-hour chart

 
Following the run to the 1700.00 mark, XAU/USD is retracing down while trading above the main SMAs. Buyers are losing the grip as gold printed a double top/higher high with the February highs which the market will have to overcome. Support should be expected in the 1650/1640.00 price zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1670, 1680.00, 1694.00
Support: 1650.00, 1640.00, 1610.00
  
  

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1653.69
Today Daily Change -27.07
Today Daily Change % -1.61
Today daily open 1680.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1619.22
Daily SMA50 1583.47
Daily SMA100 1531.3
Daily SMA200 1493.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1703.4
Previous Daily Low 1657.57
Previous Weekly High 1692.34
Previous Weekly Low 1575.58
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1685.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1675.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 1657.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 1634.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 1611.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 1703.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 1726.41
Daily Pivot Point R3 1749.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades below 1.14 ahead of Trump's stimulus decision

EUR/USD trades below 1.14 ahead of Trump's stimulus decision

EUR/USD is trading below 1.14 as US bond yields and stocks hold onto most of the recovery ahead of President Trump's decision about fiscal stimulus to counter the coronavirus crisis.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured around 1.30 amid dollar strength, stimulus concerns

GBP/USD pressured around 1.30 amid dollar strength, stimulus concerns

GBP/USD has dropped and trades around 1.30 as the dollar bounces back after the coronavirus-related crash on Monday. Trump's decision on fiscal stimulus is awaited. Speculation about post-Brexit negotiations and the UK budget are also in play.

GBP/USD News

Trump's Draghi moment: Markets desire “whatever it takes” message, time for governments to act

Trump's Draghi moment: Markets desire “whatever it takes” message, time for governments to act

What is next for stocks and currencies? Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam dive into the role governments should take ahead of President Donald Trump's message, central bank action, the rout in oil prices and more, as volatility remains extreme.

Read more

Gold New York: XAU/USD easing from 2020 tops

Gold New York: XAU/USD easing from 2020 tops

XAU/USD is trading off multi-year highs while above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market formed a double top/higher high and is retracing down.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures