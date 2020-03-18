Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates after largest weekly decline since 1983

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD is consolidating after recording its largest weekly decline since 1983 last week.
  • XAU/USD appears to be consolidative in the medium term. 
 
 

XAU/USD daily chart

 
Last week, gold suffered its worst weekly decline since 1983, erasing the 2020 gains while challenging the 200 SMA on the daily chart. XAU/USD is consolidating the losses near $1500 per troy ounce.
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
XAU/USD is consolidating the losses near $1500 per troy ounce while trading well below the main SMAs suggesting an overall bearish bias in the medium term. A break below the 1500 level can send gold down towards the 1480 and 1440 price levels while bulls will try to defend the 1500 mark. Resistance is seen near the 1530 and 1548/57 price levels.      
 
 
Resistance: 1530, 1548, 1557
Support: 1500, 1480, 1440
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1497.09
Today Daily Change -31.79
Today Daily Change % -2.08
Today daily open 1528.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1616.93
Daily SMA50 1587.13
Daily SMA100 1535.95
Daily SMA200 1500.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1554.06
Previous Daily Low 1465.8
Previous Weekly High 1703.4
Previous Weekly Low 1504.72
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1520.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1499.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 1478.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 1427.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 1390.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 1566.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 1604.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 1654.95

 

 

