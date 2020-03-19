Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD choppy below $1500/oz after the selloff

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • After recording its largest weekly decline since 1983 last week, XAU/USD is consolidating.
  • XAU/USD is consolidative in the medium term. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1470 support.
 
 

XAU/USD daily chart

 
Last week, XAU/USD had the worst weekly decline since 1983, erasing the 2020 advance while challenging the 200 SMA on the daily chart. XAU/USD is consolidating the losses below $1500 per troy ounce.
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
XAU/USD is consolidating the selloff near 1500 while trading well below its main SMAs suggesting an overall bearish momentum in the medium term. A break below the 1470 level can send the metal down towards the 1440 and 1420 price levels while bulls will try to defend the 1470 level. Resistance is seen near the 1490/50 zone and 1530 price levels.   
 
  
 
 
Resistance: 1490, 1500, 1530
Support: 1470, 1440, 1420
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1488.08
Today Daily Change 1.98
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1486.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1610.59
Daily SMA50 1585.64
Daily SMA100 1535.85
Daily SMA200 1501.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1546.57
Previous Daily Low 1472.8
Previous Weekly High 1703.4
Previous Weekly Low 1504.72
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1500.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1518.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 1457.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 1428.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 1383.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 1530.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 1575.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 1604.62

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD extends recovery, nears 1.17 as BOE cuts rates

GBP/USD extends recovery, nears 1.17 as BOE cuts rates

The new BOE's Governor didn't hesitate. He cut the bank rate to 0.10% and launched £200 billion QE, including corporate bonds buying.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD bounces from fresh year low, still bearish

EUR/USD bounces from fresh year low, still bearish

Volatility is once again wild with EUR/USD falling to 1.0725 to bounce some 100 pips. Dollar demand remains elevated as the euro struggles after the ECB announced a new QE program worth €750 billion.

EUR/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: A seldom sunshine does not enlighten the Moon

Cryptocurrencies: A seldom sunshine does not enlighten the Moon

The cryptocurrencies that hold the podium by capitalization in the crypto universe are at the beginning of the last phase of consolidation. The technical setup is improving and is starting to show details that point to an upcoming recovery in prices in the short term. 

Read more

Gold flirting with multi-day lows, below $1475 level

Gold flirting with multi-day lows, below $1475 level

Gold edged lower through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1465 region in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI regains traction and bounces off lows near $20.00

WTI regains traction and bounces off lows near $20.00

Prices of the barrel of the WTI are attempting some recovery in the second half of the week following Wednesday’s drop to nearly 2-decade lows around $20.00.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures