Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls still at work in the 1572/74 price zone

  • XAU/USD bulls are still at work in the 1572/74 resistance zone. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1569 support.
 

Gold daily chart

 
Gold is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the metal broke below a bear flag. Since then, it has been recovering in the last sessions. 
 

Gold four-hour chart

 
After the breakdown of the January bear flag, the bears consider the current up move as a correction that can lead to an extension of the down move. Sellers are looking for a break of the 1569.00 support with a continuation to 1563.00 and a potential drop to the 1557.58 level. However, a daily break above the 1572/74 resistance could invalidate the bearish view and re-establish a bullish bias in XAU/USD. 
 
 
Resistance: 1572.28, 1574.54, 1582.08
Support: 1569.00, 1563.00, 1557.58
 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1571.22
Today Daily Change -2.60
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1573.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1565.94
Daily SMA50 1528.55
Daily SMA100 1506.63
Daily SMA200 1460.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1577.05
Previous Daily Low 1568.06
Previous Weekly High 1594.01
Previous Weekly Low 1547.56
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1573.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1571.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 1568.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 1563.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 1559.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 1577.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 1581.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 1586.88

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

