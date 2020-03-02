Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates last Friday’s drop below $1600.00/oz

XAU/USD remains under bearish pressure as the new week kicks in.

The level to beat for bears is the 1593.00 support.

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is in an uptrend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, last week, the metal pulled down sharply trading off seven-year’s highs.

Gold four-hour chart

XAU/USD is trading below the 1600.00 figure and the 100 SMA as the market is consolidating last Friday’s drop. The market seems capped by the 1606.00/1611.00 resistance zone as sellers remain in control. A break below the 1593.00 support can lead to further weakness towards the 1586.00 and 1581.00 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Resistance: 1602.00, 1606.00, 1611.00

Support: 1593.00, 1586.00, 1581.00

Additional key levels