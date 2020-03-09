Gold New York Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates gains after hitting 1700.00 mark and multi-year highs

By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD consolidates gains after hitting fresh 2020 highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1702.71 level. 
 

Gold daily chart

 
XAU/USD is trading near multi-year highs while above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The metal reached a new 2020 high amid growing Coronavirus concerns in Italy. 
 

Gold four-hour chart

 
After hitting the 1700.00 mark, XAU/USD is consolidating the gains while trading above the main SMAs. Bulls remain in control although the market arguably created a double top with the February highs that bulls will have to overcome. At press time, support can be expected in the 1674.72/1663.00 price zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1683.46, 1690.46, 1702.71
Support: 1674.72, 1670.00, 1663.00
  
  

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1684.56
Today Daily Change 10.38
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 1674.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1613.87
Daily SMA50 1580.15
Daily SMA100 1529.33
Daily SMA200 1491.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1692.34
Previous Daily Low 1642.33
Previous Weekly High 1692.34
Previous Weekly Low 1575.58
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1673.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1661.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 1646.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 1619.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 1596.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 1696.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 1719.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 1746.91

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

