Gold moves back closer to multi-year tops, eyeing $1900 mark

- Gold continued to gain traction for the sixth consecutive session on Friday.
- The prevalent risk-off mood was seen underpinning the safe-haven metal.
- A subdued USD demand did little to influence or hinder the positive move.
Gold edged higher during the early European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1895 region in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.
Following the overnight modest pullback from the vicinity of the $1900 mark, or fresh multi-year tops, the precious metal regained traction and turned positive for the sixth consecutive session on Friday. The uptick was sponsored by a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, which tends to benefit traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.
Concerns about worsening US-China tensions added to the economic uncertainty created by COVID-19, which took its toll on the global risk sentiment. The anti-risk flow was further reinforced by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal and remained supportive.
Meanwhile, a resurgence of new coronavirus cases in the US fueled speculations that the economic recovery in the US could be grinding to a halt. This, in turn, kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and further underpinned the dollar-denominated commodity, which has now moved well within the striking distance of all-time highs set in 2011.
The recent uptrend witnessed over the past one week or is yet to show any signs of bullish exhaustion. Moreover, the emergence of some dip-buying also supports prospects for additional gains. A sustained strength beyond the $1900 mark will add credence to the positive outlook and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1893.28
|Today Daily Change
|5.74
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1887.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1804.36
|Daily SMA50
|1759.68
|Daily SMA100
|1706.14
|Daily SMA200
|1615.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1898.44
|Previous Daily Low
|1863.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1815.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1790.42
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1885.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1876.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1868.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1848.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1833.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1902.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1917.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1937.47
