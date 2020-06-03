From a technical point of view, there are lots of reasons for the price drop experienced by gold yesterday. Today, the yellow metal needs to hold the $1693.78 level to avoid bigger falls, Rajan Dhall from FXStreet reports.
Key quotes
“There was a divergence on the hourly chart. The price made a higher high wave while the Relative Strength Index signal line made a lower high wave. This is often a signal that a move higher could be running out of steam and in this case, it worked well.”
“Gold dipped back below the 55 Exponential Moving Average and is now testing the 200 Simple Moving Average. The MACD histogram is also crossing to the downside so on the hourly chart there seems to be lots of bearish signals.”
“The key level is the low point on the hourly chart of $1693.78. If this level breaks it could be a sign that the price could be heading to lower levels on the higher timeframes.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
