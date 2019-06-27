Gold momentarily slips below $1400 mark, fresh weekly lows

US-China trade optimism continues to dent the commodity’s safe-haven status.

A modest USD uptick adds to the selling bias and the ongoing corrective slide.

The downside remains cushioned amid renewed weakness in the US bond yields.

Gold momentarily slipped below the key $1400 psychological mark and refreshed weekly lows during the early North-American session.

The precious metal extended this week's retracement slide from multi-year tops and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday amid hopes of progress in the US-China trade talks.

The US President Donald Trump's crucial meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping - on the sidelines of G20 summit is expected to achieve some progress and the two leaders might declare a temporary trade war cease-fire.

The optimism was seen lending some support to perceived riskier currencies - evident from a mildly positive mood around equity markets and turned out to be one of the key factors denting the precious metal's safe-haven status.

Adding to this, a modest US Dollar uptick, supported by hotter-than-expected US core PCE price index and mostly in line final Q1 GDP print, exerted some additional downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.

Meanwhile, renewed weakness in the US Treasury bond yields, despite fading expectations of a 50bps rate cut in the July FOMC meeting, seemed to be the only factor helping limit the downside for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling below the mentioned handle before traders start positioning for any an extension of the ongoing corrective slide from six-year tops set on Tuesday.

Technical levels to watch