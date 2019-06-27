Gold momentarily slips below $1400 mark, fresh weekly lows

- US-China trade optimism continues to dent the commodity’s safe-haven status.
- A modest USD uptick adds to the selling bias and the ongoing corrective slide.
- The downside remains cushioned amid renewed weakness in the US bond yields.
Gold momentarily slipped below the key $1400 psychological mark and refreshed weekly lows during the early North-American session.
The precious metal extended this week's retracement slide from multi-year tops and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday amid hopes of progress in the US-China trade talks.
The US President Donald Trump's crucial meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping - on the sidelines of G20 summit is expected to achieve some progress and the two leaders might declare a temporary trade war cease-fire.
The optimism was seen lending some support to perceived riskier currencies - evident from a mildly positive mood around equity markets and turned out to be one of the key factors denting the precious metal's safe-haven status.
Adding to this, a modest US Dollar uptick, supported by hotter-than-expected US core PCE price index and mostly in line final Q1 GDP print, exerted some additional downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Meanwhile, renewed weakness in the US Treasury bond yields, despite fading expectations of a 50bps rate cut in the July FOMC meeting, seemed to be the only factor helping limit the downside for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling below the mentioned handle before traders start positioning for any an extension of the ongoing corrective slide from six-year tops set on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1401.1
|Today Daily Change
|-7.80
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|1408.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1350.5
|Daily SMA50
|1308.96
|Daily SMA100
|1307.16
|Daily SMA200
|1276.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1424
|Previous Daily Low
|1402.6
|Previous Weekly High
|1411.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1333
|Previous Monthly High
|1306.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1266.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1410.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1415.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1399.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1390.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1378.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1421.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1433.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1442.48
