Gold (XAU/USD) hit the highest levels in two weeks near the $1990 mark, as the bulls remain unstoppable, courtesy of the relentless declines in the US dollar across its main competitors. On Tuesday, eyes are on US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Employment sub-index, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
Key quotes
“The yieldless gold continues to benefit from expectations of a low-interest-rate environment for a prolonged period in the aftermath of the Fed Chair Powell’s speech. The bullish tone in gold is also backed by the weak performance in the Asian equities following a softer close on Wall Street overnight. The continued rise in the coronavirus cases globally overwhelm the markets. Looking ahead, only a better-than-expected US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Employment sub-index could come to the rescue of the dollar bulls.”
“Gold now looks to test the pattern target at $1994 en route the critical hurdle at $2000.”
“The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reversed from the overbought territory, still remains bullish near the 68 area.”
“The support at $1972 will act as the immediate support, below which the $1970 level could be challenged. That level is the confluence of the 21-HMA and the pattern support. Should the selling pressure accelerate the upward-sloping 50-HMA at $1964 could come into play.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the verge of 1.20 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.20, at the highest in over two years. Markets are cheering hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and the Fed's dovish stance. An upgrade to German growth forecasts and PMIs are awaited.
GBP/USD trades above 1.34 ahead of tax news, PMIs
GBP/USD is trading above 1.34, the highest since December as the dollar extends its decline. UK FinMin Sunak is set to present tax hikes. The final UK Manufacturing PMI and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
XAU/USD bulls seem tiring before $2,000
Gold prices rise for the third day to attack two-week top. Sustained break of one-month-old resistance line, now support, favors the bulls. Overbought RSI, short-term rising trend line challenges the buyers.
Forex Today: Dollar free-falls amid vaccine hopes, Fed fallout, critical levels and data eyed
September begins where August ended – dollar weakness. The fallout from Fed dovishness and hopes for a vaccine boost markets and weigh on the greenback. Manufacturing sector PMIs are awaited.
WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross
WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks.