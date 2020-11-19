Gold looks to extend the downside, eyes on $1850

Gold (XAU/USD) once again witnessed a good two-way price action on Wednesday but remained trapped in the $20 range, well below $1900. Bears are set to dominate along with coronavirus fears, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
- Gold is neutral within the 1850-1973.80 limits – Commerzbank
- Gold to face further downside pressure in the immediate term – HSBC
Key quotes
“Gold remains exposed to downside risks, as the risk-aversion on the global markets could deepen and revive the dollar’s recovery momentum, as investors take note of the new shutdowns worldwide and its likely impact on the global economic recovery. Also, the vaccine optimism seemingly faded, as its dissemination is seen unlikely before Spring 2021. The US docket highlights the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, although the covid data will likely hog the limelight.”
“A test of the measured target $1822 cannot be ruled out in the coming days should the bulls fail to defend the crucial $1850/49 support area. That level is the confluence of the September month low and November 9 low.”
“Recapturing the $1873 barrier, the intersection of the bearish 21-HMA and the pattern support now resistance, is critical for the recovery to gain traction. Further up, strong resistance awaits at $1884, which is the convergence of the 100 and 200-HMAs.”
Editors' Picks
EUR/USD: Steady around 1.1850 ahead of Lagarde, EU summit
EUR/USD trades flat around mid-1800s after Wednesday's marginal losses. France says EU leaders could approve a budget without Hungary and Poland. The Eurozone needs fiscal aid to combat the second-wave of the coronavirus. ECB President Lagarde’s speech and EU Summit eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3250 amid Brexit jitters
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3250 while heading into the London. The cable lost ground after The Times triggered chatters over no-deal Brexit. The risk-off mood amid covid concerns and ire against China’s Hong Kong crackdown weigh on the spot.
Gold: Breach of weekly support directs sellers towards $1,850
Gold refreshes intraday low after breaking the short-term ascending trend line. RSI isn’t yet oversold, suggesting further weakness in eyeing the monthly low. September’s bottom adds a filter to the downside below $1,850.
Bitcoin fundamentals are at all-time highs while prices are heading to $20,000
Bitcoin is yet to fully price in the strong fundamentals as it gains more institutional attention. Volume continues to rise as several metrics begin to see new highs. The current market behavior suggests that the $2,000 price gap to new all-time highs will be closed in the upcoming weeks.
WTI trades near expanding channel hurdle
The WTI crude has carved out an expanding channel over the past two months. A close above that level would confirm a bullish breakout, validating the above-50 or bullish reading on the 14-day RSI and opening the doors to the August high of $43.78.