Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level

- The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday.
- The upbeat market mood might cap the upside ahead of the FOMC policy update.
Gold edged higher through the early European session and climbed to fresh two-week tops, around the $1917 region in the last hour.
Following the previous day's good two-way price swings, the precious metal managed to regain positive traction on Thursday and was being supported by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar. The anticipated victory for the Democratic candidate Joe Biden kept the USD bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity.
Meanwhile, the incumbent President Donald Trump has already pursued lawsuits and a recount in key battleground states that he narrowly lost. This comes on the back of the fact that the outcome still hangs on the vote count from a few remaining swing states. The heightened uncertainty could prolong for days or even weeks and extended some additional support to the safe-haven gold.
Apart from this, the ongoing slide in the US Treasury bond yields further contributed towards driving some flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal. That said, the failure of a so-called Democrat Blue Wave in the US Congress dampened prospects for big stimulus packages to aid the COVID-19 hit economy. This, along with the upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any further gains for the XAU/USD.
Investors might also be reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the latest FOMC monetary policy update, scheduled to be announced later during the US session. In the meantime, the release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1914.97
|Today Daily Change
|10.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1904.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1901.48
|Daily SMA50
|1913.56
|Daily SMA100
|1894.89
|Daily SMA200
|1774.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1916.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1881.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1911.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1860
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1895.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1903.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1885.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1866.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1850.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1920.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1935.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1954.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps above 1.30 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.30 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Governor Bailey is set to speak later and US election results are eyed.
EUR/USD holds onto gains as final US elections results are awaited
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, holding onto its gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate. The Fed and jobless claims are also eyed.
Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level
The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The upbeat market mood might cap the upside ahead of the FOMC policy update.
Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited
Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.
WTI prints four-day uptrend towards $40.00
WTI probes one week high marked on Wednesday. With the latest pullback from $39.12, WTI bulls keep $40.00, on their radars during the early Thursday morning in Asia. Risk-on mood favor commodity prices via US dollar weakness.