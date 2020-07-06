Gold jumps back closer to multi-year tops, around $1785-87 region

- Gold gained some strong positive traction on Monday amid some aggressive USD selling.
- Upbeat US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls.
- The upbeat market mood might turn out to be the only factor capping gains for the metal.
- Bulls now wait for some follow-through strength beyond the key $1800 psychological mark.
Gold edged higher through the early North American session and has now moved well within the striking distance of multi-year tops set last Wednesday.
The precious metal built on last week's rebound from the $1757-58 region and gained some strong follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week. The momentum was exclusively sponsored by the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar, which tends to underpin demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.
The greenback added to its recent losses and failed to gain any respite from a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. Even Monday's release of stronger-than-expected US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, which jumped to 57.1 in June as against a rise to 50.1 expected from 45.4 previous, did little to impress the USD bulls.
The commodity was further supported by concerns that the ever-increasing coronavirus cases could trigger renewed lockdown measures. Adding to this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being trigger above the $1778-80 region further seemed to have collaborated to the metal's uptick over the past hour or so.
However, the upbeat market mood – supported by hopes of a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery – might keep a lid on any further gains for the precious metal. Nevertheless, bulls might still aim for a move towards the ambitious $1800/ounce target, above which the commodity is more likely to extend the upward trajectory.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1782.24
|Today Daily Change
|6.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1776.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1747.5
|Daily SMA50
|1728.5
|Daily SMA100
|1678.16
|Daily SMA200
|1593.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1777.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1772.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1789.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|1757.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1775.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1774.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1773.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1770.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1769.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1778.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1779.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1782.46
