Gold: Investment demand should continue to flow – TDS

Gold continues to hold resiliently, quickly rebounding after prices fell below $1700/oz once again, lending strength to the view od strategists at TD Securities that the left tail has shrunk.
Key quotes
“Weak economic conditions and disinflationary trends could elevate real rates and keep a cap on interest in the yellow metal in the very near-term, as noted by decreased trading volumes and open interest, despite a positive outlook.”
“When the dust settles, investment demand should continue to flow to the yellow metal. Indeed, unlimited QE, trillions of liquidity injections and continued suppression of real rates, and evidence that points to a macroeconomic context which could imply a situation where many central banks need to maintain interest rates in negative territory, simply to avoid their economies from contracting, all suggest the balance of risks remains to the upside for gold.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
