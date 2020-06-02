Gold: India's imports fall 99% in May from a year ago to 1.4 tonnes – Reuters

Citing an Indian government source, Reuters reports that Indian imports of gold were almost absent in May on an annualized basis, given the ban on the international travel and countrywide economic lockdown.

“India imported around 1.4 tonnes of gold in May, down from 133.6 tonnes a year ago.”

“In value terms, May imports dropped to $76.31 million from to $4.78 billion a year ago.”

