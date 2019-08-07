- Troy ounce of gold gains more than $50 this week.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push lower.
- US Dollar Index erases daily gains as Trump continues to attack Fed.
After closing the previous day with small gains, the XAU/USD pair gathered momentum on Wednesday and jumped to its highest level in more than six years at $1499. As of writing, the pair was up 1.6% on a daily basis at $1498 and was adding more than $50 since the start of the week.
The precious metal continues to find demand as a safer alternative to currencies as major central banks turn dovish amid concerns over a global economic slowdown. In a surprise decision today, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut its policy rate by 50 basis points, the Reserve Bank of India lowered the repo rate by 35 basis points and the Bank of Thailand slashed its policy rate by 25 basis points.
Trump urges Fed to cut rates
Commenting on that matter, US President Donald Trump noted that three more central banks cut rates today and called upon the Federal Reserve to cut rates "bigger and faster" and to stop their "ridiculous quantitative tightening." After posting modest recovery gains earlier in the day, the US Dollar Index lost its traction on these remarks and was last down 0.08% on the day at 97.50. Moreover, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its decline and is now losing more than 6% on the day at 1.633%, fueling the pair's rally.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures is now down more than 1% on the day, suggesting that major equity indexes in the US are likely to open deep in the negative territory, which could provide an additional boost to the pair.
Later in the session, Chicago Fed President Evans will deliver a speech and the Federal Reserve will publish its Consumer Credit Change data that is expected to edge lower to $16 billion in June from $17.09 billion in May.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1498
|Today Daily Change
|23.56
|Today Daily Change %
|1.60
|Today daily open
|1474.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1427.68
|Daily SMA50
|1389.86
|Daily SMA100
|1339.27
|Daily SMA200
|1305.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1474.95
|Previous Daily Low
|1456.65
|Previous Weekly High
|1455.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1400.9
|Previous Monthly High
|1452.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|1382.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1467.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1463.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1462.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1450.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1444.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1480.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1486.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1499.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1200 as falling US yields counter weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, stable. The euro is ignoring a fall of 1.5% in German industrial production, worse than expected. The US-Sino trade war is pushing US yields lower, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony
GBP/USD is trading 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.
USD/JPY: run to safety accelerates
The BOJ is trapped in its ultra-loose stimulus program. RBNZ decision to cut rates by 50bps exacerbated demand for safe-haven assets. USD/JPY poised to break below 105.51, the multi-month low set this week.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1500 psychological mark
Gold surged to fresh multi-year tops on Wednesday, with bulls now eyeing a move towards conquering the key $1500 psychological mark.
The Crypto market needs time and we need patience
The current technical structures in Altcoins need time to be solved. Only a major shock could trigger an early solution. Bitcoin needs the support of Altcoins in order to continue to rise.