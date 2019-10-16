Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range around $1480 region

- Reemerging US-China trade tensions extended some support.
- A subdued USD demand further underpinned the commodity.
- The upside remains capped ahead of US monthly retail sales.
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Wednesday.
Following the previous session's intraday pullback, the precious metal managed to find some support amid reviving safe-haven demand on the back of fresh trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. China now reportedly wants the US to roll back tariffs before agreeing to buy $50 billion of American agricultural products under the recent partial trade deal agreed last week.
Bulls lacked strong conviction
Adding to this, China criticized the new US legislation, which provides sanctions against officials responsible for undermining fundamental freedoms and autonomy in Hong Kong. China also vowed to take countermeasures against the US, which further dampened prospects for an immediate resolution of the prolong US-China trade disputes and prompted some safe-haven buying.
Meanwhile, a subdued US Dollar demand further underpinned the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive. The ongoing fall in the US Treasury bond yields, amid expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates again in October, kept the USD bulls on the defensive, though did little to provide any meaningful bullish impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong buying interest before traders start positioning for any near-term appreciating move. In the meantime, Wednesday’s US economic docket – highlighting the release of monthly retail sales data – will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1483.01
|Today Daily Change
|1.95
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1481.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1499.64
|Daily SMA50
|1507.39
|Daily SMA100
|1448.63
|Daily SMA200
|1372.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1497.95
|Previous Daily Low
|1477.29
|Previous Weekly High
|1516.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1474.2
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1485.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1490.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1472.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1464.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1452.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1493.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1506.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1514.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto gains amid trade concerns, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Tensions between the US and China have emerged over purchases of goods and Hong Kong, weighing on the mood. US Retail Sales are awaited.
GBP/USD rebounds as Barnier optimistic about a Brexit deal
GBP/USD rebounds to the mid-1.2700s after Chief EU Negotiator Barnier expressed optimism about reaching a deal. Earlier reports about an impasse due to the DUP's objection sent it below 1.27. The see-saw continues.
USD/JPY consolidates Tuesday's gains, trades around 108.70 ahead of US data
Market mood turns sour amid Brexit uncertainty on Wednesday. US Dollar Index stays relatively calm below 98.50. Coming up: September retail sales data from the United States (US).
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range around $1480 region
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Wednesday.
Ethereum's consolidation tests downside limits and triggers fear
XRP retains the bullish setup and sets itself apart from the general trend. Bitcoin retains its safety zone with respect to the limits. Ethereum reflects the worrying loss of momentum.