Gold in 2-week tops, eyes on $1,300.00/oz

Gold in 2-week tops, eyes on $1,300.00/ozBy Pablo Piovano
The ounce troy of the precious metal is pushing higher on Tuesday and is currently hovering multi-day tops in the vicinity of $1,295.
Gold firmer on USD-selling
Bullion is so far clinching its third consecutive daily advance, gaining more than $30 since Friday’s lows near $1,260.00/oz seen in the wake of September’s payrolls figures.
The softer tone around the greenback is helping the yellow metal to sustain its up move, with the US Dollar Index still on the defensive after being rejected from the boundaries of the 94.30 region (Friday).
In addition, renewed geopolitical jitters around North Korea have reignited the demand for the safe haven metal, adding further sustainability to the upside.
Gold key levels
As of writing Gold is gaining 0.69% at $1,293.90 and a surpass of $1,298.76 (21-day sma) would open the door to $1,300.85 (38.2% Fibo of the July-September up move) and finally $1,317.10 (high Sep.26). On the other hand, the immediate contention is located at $1,281.54 (10-day sma) seconded by $1,276.92 (100-day sma) and then $1,262.80 (low Oct.6).
