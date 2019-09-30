Gold holds weaker below $1500 mark, closer to monthly lows

- Receding geopolitical tensions undermined the commodity’s safe-haven demand.
- Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by the prevalent cautious mood/softer USD.
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1490 region.
The precious metal failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the key $1500 psychological mark and drifted back into the negative for the second consecutive session on Monday - also marking its third day of a downfall in the previous four on reports that Saudi Arabia would agree to a ceasefire in Yemen.
Fading safe-haven demand adds to the recent selling bias
This coupled with the growing optimism over a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputed, despite mixed trade-related headlines, largely negated the prevalent cautious mood around equity markets and did little to lend any support to the commodity's perceived safe-haven status.
It is worth mentioning that reports on Friday suggested that the US Administration is looking to restrict capital flows into China and to limit Chinese companies from trading on the US exchanges. Meanwhile, the US Treasury officials on Saturday denied any plans to do so at this time but also did not rule them out.
The non-yielding yellow metal was further pressurized by a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. However, a subdued US Dollar demand might turn out to be the only factor extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity - Gold amid relatively thin US economic docket.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before traders start positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from multi-year tops and a possible move below monthly swing lows support near the $1483 region, towards testing the next major support near the $1450-45 region.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1490.4
|Today Daily Change
|-6.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|1496.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1509.71
|Daily SMA50
|1492.86
|Daily SMA100
|1423.57
|Daily SMA200
|1359.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1507.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1487.2
|Previous Weekly High
|1535.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1487.2
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1494.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1499.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1486.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1476.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1466.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1507.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1517.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1527.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes at low ground ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, set to end the third quarter with a substantial loss. German retail sales rose by 0.5% in August as expected. Inflation figures are eyed.
GBP/USD on the back foot amid chaotic politics, ahead of GDP
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23, down. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps. UK GDP is set to confirm Q2 contraction.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle
Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.
Gold holds weaker below $1500 mark, closer to monthly lows
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1490 region.
Forex Today: Trade uncertainty dominates markets, Boris Johnson in new trouble, China recovering
The market's mood has stabilized after a US official denied that the US will limit investor portfolio flows into China and the delisting of Chinese companies from US exchanges. However, the official has said it will not happen "for now."