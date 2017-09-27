Gold holds weaker below $1300 mark, closer to one-month lows

Gold holds weaker below $1300 mark, closer to one-month lowsBy Haresh Menghani
Gold extended precious session's sharp retracement move and held weaker below $1300 mark, closer to one-month lows.
On Tuesday, the precious metal slumped over 1% after the Fed Chair Janet Yellen reinforced market expectations for another rate hike move in 2017. Yellen's hawkish comment weighed heavily on the non-yielding yellow metal and dragged it back below the $1300 handle.
• Yellen tried to strike a balanced tone - ANZ
Meanwhile, renewed optimism over the US President Donald Trump's tax reform plan underpinned the US Dollar and further dented demand for dollar-denominated commodities - like gold.
• US Dollar probing daily highs around 93.00
Investors, however, seemed to downplay expectations of a prolonged slump amid the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty over the Korean peninsula, which tends to support the commodity's safe-haven appeal.
Later during early NA session, the US macro releases - durable goods orders and pending home sales data, would now be looked upon for some fresh trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
On a sustained weakness below $1290-88 area, the metal is likely to accelerate the slide towards $1284 horizontal level before eventually dropping to the next support near the $1280 region.
Meanwhile, on the upside, any recovery attempts now seems to confront fresh supply near the $1297-1300 region, above which a bout of short-covering could lift the metal back towards $1310 strong hurdle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.