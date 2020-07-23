Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors assisted gold to gain traction for the fifth straight session on Thursday.
  • Worsening US-China relations, sustained USD selling remained supportive of the positive move.
  • A positive tone around the global equity markets might cap gains amid overbought conditions.

Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.

Following an early dip to the $1864 area, the precious metal managed to attract some fresh buying and was being supported by a combination of factors. Concerns about worsening US-China relations continued driving investors to traditional safe-haven asset and turned out to be one of the key factors that contributed to gold's gains.

It is worth recalling that the United States abruptly ordered China to close its consulate in Houston by Friday amid accusations of spying. China was quick to respond and vowed to respond with firm countermeasures, sparking fears over a further escalation in diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of an uptick over the past hour or so could also be attributed to the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. The second wave of coronavirus outbreak in the US has all but extinguished hopes of a quick turnaround for the domestic economy and kept the USD bulls on the defensive.

This coupled with the impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures further undermined the greenback and provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity. Republican-majority Senate has been ignoring a $3 trillion relief bill already passed by the Democrat-majority House of Representatives two months ago.

Despite the negative developments, the optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease remained supportive of a positive mood around the equity markets. This, in turn, might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the non-yielding yellow metal amid extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1875.66
Today Daily Change 3.54
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1872.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1798.17
Daily SMA50 1756.56
Daily SMA100 1703.64
Daily SMA200 1613.92
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1872.16
Previous Daily Low 1840.66
Previous Weekly High 1815.1
Previous Weekly Low 1790.42
Previous Monthly High 1785.91
Previous Monthly Low 1670.76
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1860.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1852.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 1851.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 1830.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 1819.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 1882.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 1893.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 1914.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions

EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level

Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level

Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.

Gold News

GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient

GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China. 

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn

Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn

The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.  

Read more

WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session

WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session

WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures