Gold holds steady near 7-week tops ahead of US jobs data

Gold holds steady near 7-week tops ahead of US jobs dataBy Haresh Menghani
Gold held steady near 7-week highs but lacked any firm direction and oscillated in a narrow trading range amid subdued trading action on Friday.
On Thursday, the precious metal touched a one-week low near the $1257-56 region but managed to recover sharply on renewed safe-haven demand post-BoE monetary policy decision. Adding to this, growing concerns over the US President Donald Trump's alleged links with Russia continued weighing on the US Dollar and further benefitted dollar-denominated commodities - like gold.
• Bearish USD sentiment at a six year extreme ahead of NFPs - BNPP
Investors, however, seemed to have turned cautious and refrained from placing aggressive bets ahead of the keenly watched US jobs data, which would provide further clues on the Fed's near-term monetary policy outlook and eventually determine the next leg of directional move for the non-yielding yellow metal.
From a technical perspective, the commodity has been consolidating over the past four trading sessions and even a minor pullback is being bought into. Hence, the recent price-action is clearly suggesting that the metal's near-term appreciating move might still be far from over and should get an additional boost from any disappointment from today's NFP report.
Technical levels to watch
On a sustained move beyond $1269-70 region, the metal is likely to surpass $1275 level (Tuesday's high) and dart towards its next hurdle near $1279 area. On the flip side, the $1262-60 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support, below which the fall could get extended towards 100-day SMA support near the $1252 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.