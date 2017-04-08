Gold holds steady near 7-week tops ahead of US jobs data

Gold held steady near 7-week highs but lacked any firm direction and oscillated in a narrow trading range amid subdued trading action on Friday.

On Thursday, the precious metal touched a one-week low near the $1257-56 region but managed to recover sharply on renewed safe-haven demand post-BoE monetary policy decision. Adding to this, growing concerns over the US President Donald Trump's alleged links with Russia continued weighing on the US Dollar and further benefitted dollar-denominated commodities - like gold.

• Bearish USD sentiment at a six year extreme ahead of NFPs - BNPP

Investors, however, seemed to have turned cautious and refrained from placing aggressive bets ahead of the keenly watched US jobs data, which would provide further clues on the Fed's near-term monetary policy outlook and eventually determine the next leg of directional move for the non-yielding yellow metal.

From a technical perspective, the commodity has been consolidating over the past four trading sessions and even a minor pullback is being bought into. Hence, the recent price-action is clearly suggesting that the metal's near-term appreciating move might still be far from over and should get an additional boost from any disappointment from today's NFP report.

Technical levels to watch

On a sustained move beyond $1269-70 region, the metal is likely to surpass $1275 level (Tuesday's high) and dart towards its next hurdle near $1279 area. On the flip side, the $1262-60 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support, below which the fall could get extended towards 100-day SMA support near the $1252 region.

