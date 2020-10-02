Gold holds steady near 1-1/2 week tops, above $1900 mark ahead of NFP

- Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday and shot to 1-1/2-week tops in the last hour.
- The risk-off mood, sliding US bond yields extended some support to the precious metal.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand capped gains ahead of the US monthly jobs report.
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1890 are and jumped to 1-1/2-week tops during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the commodity to catch some fresh bids on Friday and move further away from two-month lows, around the $1849-48 region touched earlier this week. The impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures dented investors appetite for perceived riskier assets.
The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further after the US President Donald Trump was tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. This was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets, which provided a modest lift to traditional safe-haven assets and extended support to the precious metal.
The anti-risk flow was further reinforced by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which further benefitted the non-yielding yellow metal. However, a modest US dollar strength held bulls from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any runaway rally for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly employment details. The NFP report, along with stimulus headlines and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the XAU/USD and assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1908.12
|Today Daily Change
|2.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1905.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1918.4
|Daily SMA50
|1945.62
|Daily SMA100
|1852.65
|Daily SMA200
|1732.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1912.16
|Previous Daily Low
|1884.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1955.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|1848.84
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1901.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1895.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1889.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1873.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1862.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1917.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1928.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1944.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.17 as Trump tests positive for coronavirus
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19. The US Non-Farm Payrolls report is awaited.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after UK PM Johnson intervened in Brexit talks and scheduled a call with EC President von der Leyen. Higher hopes are boosting the pound, while Trump's coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven dollar.
Gold drops in Asia, confirming rising wedge breakdown
Gold's hourly chart shows a bearish reversal pattern. The decline has confirmed a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart. The bearish reversal pattern indicates that the recovery rally from the Sept. 28 low of $1,948 has ended.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Eagerly waiting for an upbeat report
The US is expected to have added modest 850K new jobs in September, but signs said otherwise. The market focus is still on a possible stimulus package from the US Congress ahead of elections.
WTI: Both swing-trade and day-trade now running risk free for 9R potential
WTI has fallen back to the downside below resistance. Both the swing trade and day trades are now running at breakeven for a potential 9R return. Bears are now in for a free ride towards the target and a possible 5R outcome.