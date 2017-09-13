Gold holds stable above $1330 level

Gold holds stable above $1330 levelBy Haresh Menghani
Gold struggled to build on overnight rebound from 7-day lows and surrendered early tepid gains to the $1335 region.
A continuous improvement in investors' appetite has been denting demand for traditional safe-haven assets and dragged the precious metal to multi-day low level of $1322 on Tuesday. The yellow metal, however, managed to rebound to $1332 amid a modest US Dollar pull-back, which tends to benefit dollar-denominated commodities.
With Asian equity markets extending the relief rally, fading safe-haven demand kept a lid on any further up-move for the metal through early Asian session on Wednesday. The market even shrugged off N. Korea's latest threat to accelerate its plans to acquire a nuclear weapon, following a fresh round of sanctions imposed by the UN.
Later during early NA session, the release of latest inflation figures from the US might influence markets expectations over the Fed's near-term monetary policy outlook and eventually provide some fresh impetus for the non-yielding commodity.
• US Producer prices preview - Nomura
Technical levels to watch
Weakness below $1330 level is likely to find support near $1327 area, below which the metal could drift back towards $1322-21 support area before eventually dropping to $1314 horizontal level.
On the flip side, sustained move above $1335 level could get extended towards $1340 level, above which the commodity is likely to dart towards $1349 horizontal resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.