Gold holding in positive territory ahead of the Fed showdown

- Gold holds firmly in the 1700s although offered in the session.
- The Fed is on the radar, supporting gold prices this week in the lead-in.
Gold prices have been elevated, taking back territory in the 1700s while risk appetite has cooled in the US and Europe. Analysts say the market has been due for a rest as investors take stock of a rally that saw the S&P 500 erase its year-to-date losses at the start of this week.
Bonds were mixed but haven currencies CHF and JPY rose sharply, which shows there is hesitance on what to expect from here. Gold, leading into the Federal Reserve today, will be accumulating expectations of a weaker dollar and a dovish outlook from the central bank.
The US dollar has been very mixed against G10 currencies, so far, down sharply against havens but posting sizeable gains against commodity FX.
Meanwhile, the growing optimism around the reopening of the US economy has helped to power the Nasdaq to fresh heights, again even as the upward momentum in other benchmark stock indexes showed signs of flagging. Gold remained bid despite that.
The gold bull is coming back
Analysts at TD Securities explained that the recent weeks have placed a cloud of doubt over the sustainability of the yellow metal's bull market.
After all, it's hard to justify buying a shiny rock when global equity indices are surging at a record pace. Considering this environment, we break down the drivers of money manager accumulation & liquidation of gold and find that risk-on behaviour in markets has been the primary driver for liquidations in the past week.
The analysts go on to say, however, that those selling gold in response to risk-on are improperly discounting the macro implications.
The Fed will maintain its uber-easy policy for the foreseeable future, and may even utilize more tools (such as yield curve control) to support yields amid the forthcoming and massive Treasury issuances. In this context, real rates will ultimately be further suppressed — and, macro drivers such as this have been the primary driver for an accumulation of gold over the past months.
We continue to expect capital to seek shelter in gold from a prolonged period of negative real rates. Systematic trend followers are maintaining a long bias in gold, with a rising hurdle rate for liquidations, the analysts said.
Fed outlook
Meanwhile, analysts at Westpac explained that the major event of the day will be the FOMC’s June monetary policy meeting.
Having had great success buoying sentiment thus far, the Fed will keep rates on hold (4am Thu Syd). Following the policy announcement, Chair Powell will deliver the post-meeting press conference (4:30am). There will be considerable interest in the “dots” of FOMC members’ interest rate projections, which have not been published since December 2019 and on any discussion of measures such as yield curve control.
Gold levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1713.34
|Today Daily Change
|-1.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1714.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.66
|Daily SMA50
|1700.76
|Daily SMA100
|1645.35
|Daily SMA200
|1571.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1720.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1692.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1709.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1703.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1697.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1680.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1669.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1726.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1737.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
