Gold hits fresh record high in AUD terms, up 9% on MTD basis

- Gold hits record high in AUD terms.
- XAU/AUD is up for the 10th straight day.
Gold’s surge in the AUD terms continues with prices now reporting a 9.3% rise on a month-to-date (MTD) basis.
The yellow metal is currently trading at a new record high of A$ 2,0060 per Oz, representing 0.92% gains on the day.
Notably, prices are trading in the green for the tenth consecutive session. The widely followed relative strength index is now reporting extreme overbought conditions with an above-90 print.
The price, however, is showing little signs of exhaustion amid dovish Reserve Bank of Australia expectations, fears of a global growth slowdown and rising geopolitical tensions.
While gold in AUD terms is trading at record highs, the yellow metal is still down 25 percent from record highs in the US Dollar terms.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Extending longest daily winning streak since March
EUR/USD closed higher for the fourth consecutive day on Monday to register its longest daily winning streak since March 20. The pair gained 0.26 percent on Monday, having found acceptance above the 200-day MA on Friday.
GBP/USD: Buyers and sellers struggle over no-deal Brexit fears around 1.2740
With the UK PM candidate Boris Johnson’s sustained commitment to leave the EU on October 31 highlighting no-deal Brexit fears, the GBP/USD pair buyers fall short of cheering the broad US Dollar (USD) weakness off-late.
USD/JPY: Downside opening up towards 106.60 amid risk-off
USD/JPY witnessed fresh selling last hour and now tests the 107 support, as the dollar continues to bleed out amid falling Treasury yields while risk-off action in the Asian equities on escalating US-Iran tensions and bleak chances of a US-China trade deal also weighs.
Gold: Buyers target $ 1450 amid geopolitical tension, trade jitters
With the ongoing USD weakness and pessimistic trade/political plays providing background music to the yellow metal’s surge to the multi-year top, Gold prices are now testing the 1430 figure en route the key1450 barrier.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.