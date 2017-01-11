Gold heads south after volatility settles post FOMC neutral statement

Gold is carving out fresh lows in a bearish grind on the second attempt of a challenge to 31st Oct uptrend from circa 1270. 1272.19 is the first target and where bears failed in London. All in all, the price is deeper below the 200-hourly SMA with and bears eye 1256-55 as an intermediate support ahead of the 1250 level. On the flipside, the 1280 zone is an immediate resistance, ahead of the 21-day SMA at 1281 region. The triple daily top at 1284.00 does not bode well for the price either while RSI is biased to the downside on the daily sticks.

