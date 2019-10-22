Gold heads higher as Brexit uncertainty prevails over trade-deal hopes

- Gold prices shifting gears to the upside within a broadly bearish environment while below the 50-DMA.
- Trade deal progress continues to gain traction, but Brexit is still up in the air.
In the final hour of trade on Wall Street, spot gold was moving in on the 1490 level, trading higher by 0.22% having travelled between a low of $1480.91 and a high of $1489.04.
Gold for December delivery on Comex, on the other hand, lost around 60 cents, or 0.04%, to settle at $1,487.50 an ounce as investors remained indecisive over trade and Brexit progress.
Indeed, Gold caught a bid into the remaining hours of the US session following the outcome of the Brexit voting taking place on Tuesday. GBP dropped across the board as uncertainty prevails as the government was defeated on the timeline for the withdrawal agreement, opening prospects of an extension and a snap election. Boris Johnson will do his utmost to defend the 31st October date, but given the vote, he has very little choice but to ask for an extension - In any case, uncertainty os positive for the safe havens such as Gold.
The optimism of US President Donald Trump keeps trade deal hopes alive
Meanwhile, trade deal progress continues to gain traction, at least in the eyes of US President Donald Trump. Trump insists that there is a very high probability of a deal being signed as soon as next month as a meeting in Chile – “They have started the buying,” Trump said Monday during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, referring to Chinese purchases of U.S. agriculture products that the president has pushed for as part of a deal. “I want more,” he added.
Gold levels
Technically, the price is in familiar ranges and the bearish bias has hardly shifted on a 0.20% increase on the day. Instead, a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs level around 1460/70 remains compelling. However, should the bulls break above the 50-DMA on a closing basis, then a subsequent advance beyond the psychological 1500 level ahead of the 1520 area will open prospects for a test back to the key 1535 resistance target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its losses amid Brexit and trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is off the weekly highs but holds onto 1.11 amid uncertainty about the Brexit process and doubts that the US and China can reach a deal. Tension toward the ECB meeting mounts.
GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.
USD/JPY: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 4H chart
USD/JPY is operating on slippery grounds, courtesy of Brexit-led risk aversion in the equity markets. The pair is currently trading at 108.30, representing a 0.16% loss on the day. The pair may end with a much bigger daily loss.
Gold climbs to the top end of over 1-week old trading range, around $1495 area
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of a broader trading range held over the past two weeks.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Why Bitcoin’s upcoming halving may send it above $150,000
Imagine if you could predict the reduction of the supply of a commodity by 50%. As a smart investor, anyone would see a business opportunity.