Gold: headed for a break below $1,280 near-term psychological support?By Ross J Burland
Gold was pressured yet again on Wednesday on higher stocks and dollar with the US 10yr yields up from 2.24% to 2.31% at a two-month high.
Markets were generally higher all around, seen in Wall Street's optimism over fiscal progress with the corporate tax rate proposed at 20% from 35%. The Fed fund futures yields continued to price the chance of a December rate hike at 76%, weighing on the yellow metal.
Spot gold fell from 1289.85 in late London to 1283 the low y the close of play in NY while the DXY rallied 0.5% to a one-month high. Gold bugs are surely bugged out as there are very little signs of support en-route for a break of 1278.80 spot - a former key area of resistance.
- Wall Street extends gains on tax reform framework
- US Pres. Trump: Going to cut taxes for middle-class, make tax code fairer and simpler
- Overview of President Trump's tax proposal
- Fed's Bullard: Current level of policy rate is appropriate given current macroeconomic data
More Gold levels
Gold remains in bearish territory below the rising channel's trend support line, (23.6 Fibo), around 1323. To the downside, the 38.2% Fibo level of the rise measured between 1204.81 to 1357.53 at 1299.20 was broken and bears have sights on 1280 as a near-term psychological support level and then 1278.80 ahead of 1263.85 26th Feb highs. Gold bulls need to get back above the double top highs, being the 1334 zone, for a defining change of course.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.