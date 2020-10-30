Gold has the September low of $1849 is in sight amid covid and US election jitters

Gold (XAU/USD) extended its declines into the second straight day on Thursday. The yellow metal fell to fresh monthly lows of $1860 before recovering some ground to settle the day near $1868. On Friday, gold bulls are attempting a bounce but the bright metal is not out of the woods ye as COVID-19 fears and US election anxiety are set to keep the US dollar in favor, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
Key quotes
“Gold is attempting a tepid bounce, as the US dollar bulls take a breather after the solid upsurge. With the US reporting record 91K new virus infections and tighter restrictions in the EU, the risk-off flows could intensify going forward and revive the haven bids for the greenback. Therefore, the risks remain skewed to the downside for gold, as the metal is on track for the worst week in over a month.”
“Gold gave a daily closing below the critical 100-day moving average (DMA), now at $1890, for the second day in a row, convincing investors that the path of least resistance is to the downside.”
“The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sees an upturn but remains below the midline, within the bearish region, adding credence to the bearish outlook. Therefore, the next stop for the bears is seen at $1849, the September month low. Acceptance below the latter could trigger a fresh sell-off towards the support at $1791.”
“Recapturing the 100-DMA barrier of $1890 on a daily closing basis is critical to easing off the selling pressure in the near-term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
