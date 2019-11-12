Gold hangs near multi-month lows, just above $1450 region

- Resurgent USD demand kept exerting some downward pressure.
- Renewed US-China trade uncertainty helped limit the downside.
- Tuesday’s key focus will be on Fedspeak and Trump’s appearance.
Gold remained depressed through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near three-month lows, around the $1450 region.
The precious metal extended its recent pullback and witnessed some follow-through selling for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, also marking its sixth day of a negative move in the past seven amid some renewed US Dollar buying interest.
Focus on Trump’s speech, trade developments
Despite a mildly weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, the Greenback managed to regain positive traction on Tuesday and was seen as one of the key factors exerting some downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
However, the mixed trading sentiment around equity markets, led by renewed US-China trade uncertainty and political unrest in Hong Kong, extended some support to the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status and helped limit any further losses.
It is worth recalling that the US President Donald Trump said over the weekend that trade talks were going “very nicely,” but there was no agreement yet on rollback of existing tariffs. Hence, Tuesday's key focus will be on Trump’s appearance at the New York Economic Club.
In the meantime, a scheduled speech by the Fed Governor Richard Clarida might influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities around the non-yielding yellow metal.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1454
|Today Daily Change
|-1.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1455.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1489.76
|Daily SMA50
|1498.04
|Daily SMA100
|1477.2
|Daily SMA200
|1391.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1466.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1448.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1514.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1456.43
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1455.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1459.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1446.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1438.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1428.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1464.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1474.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1483.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up above 1.10 amid trade hopes, ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, holding up. The US will probably refrain from slapping tariffs on European cars. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.28 as Farage rejects further concessions, mixed jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 after Brexit Party leader Farage refused to further help Conservatives by withdrawing more candidates. Jobs figures showed slower wage growth but a drop in unemployment.
USD/JPY: Rising wedge formation still in play
The pair trades 0.14% higher today as risk sentiment improves. There is a rising wedge formation on the daily chart that is being well respected.
Gold hangs near multi-month lows, just above $1450 region
Gold remained depressed through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near three-month lows, around the $1450 region.
UK Jobs Outlook: Win-win situation for GBP/USD amid BOE forecasts, Farage
The jobless rate stood at 3.9% as of August – above the low of 3.8% seen earlier this year – but an excellent figure that is of envy to other countries. Economists expect the same result to be repeated in September.