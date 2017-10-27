Gold hangs near 3-week lows, US GDP in focus

Gold hangs near 3-week lows, US GDP in focusBy Haresh Menghani
• Broad-based USD strength and waning safe-haven demand exerting pressure.
• Advance US Q3 GDP to drive sentiment on the last trading day of the week.
Gold maintained its offered tone and dropped to fresh 3-week lows during the early European session on Friday.
Against the backdrop of waning demand for traditional safe-haven assets, persistent US Dollar buying interest was further seen weighing on dollar-denominated commodities - like gold.
Adding to this, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, amid speculations that the next Fed Chair could be more hawkish, was also seen driving flows away from the non-yielding precious metal.
Meanwhile, a follow-through technical selling, after yesterday's bearish break back below 100-day SMA, might limit any immediate upside, with a slide back towards monthly lows support now seems a distinct possibility.
Today's key focus would be on the advance US Q3 GDP growth numbers and would now act as a key catalyst for the commodity's move on the last trading day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
Sustained weakness below $1260 level is likely to accelerate the slide towards $1256 intermediate support ahead of $1250 area. On the upside, any meaningful recovery attempts might now confront fresh supply near the $1275-76 region (100-day SMA), which if cleared might trigger a short-covering bounce back towards $1283-84 supply zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.