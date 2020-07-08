Traders increased their open interest positions for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, this time by nearly 15K contracts in light of preliminary data from CME Group. Volume, in the same line, went up by around 45K contracts, reaching the second build in a row.

Gold now targets $1,800 and beyond

The uptrend in prices of the yellow metal are trading at shouting distance from the key $1,800 level per ounce. Rising open interest and volume look supportive of the continuation of the move up in Gold to levels even beyond this key barrier in the near-term.