Gold Futures: Upside remains well in place

Traders trimmed their open interest positions for the first time after four consecutive daily builds, this time by just 429 contracts at the beginning of the week according to preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, instead, reversed two drops in a row and went up by around 76.3K contracts.
Gold could now test $1,800/oz
The ounce troy of the precious metal advanced above $1,760 for the first time since October 2012 on Monday. Despite ending the session in the red territory, shrinking open interest hints at the idea that pullbacks are seen shallow. That said, gold could edge higher with the next target at October 2012 high just below the $1,800 mark per ounce in the short-term horizon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
