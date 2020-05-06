According to advanced figures from CME Group for gold futures markets, open interest increased by just 642 contracts on Tuesday, reaching the second build in a row. In the same line, volume reversed two consecutive pullbacks and rose by 45.4K contracts.

Gold faces extra consolidation

Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal inched higher on Tuesday amidst a small uptick in open interest and volume. While further gains still appear on the cards in the short-term horizon, the uptrend in gold could be showing signs of some exhaustion.