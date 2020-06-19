Traders increased their open interest positions for the second day in a row on Thursday, this time by around 1.2K contracts in light of flash data from CME Group. Volume, in the same line, reversed two consecutive pullbacks and rose by around 16.3K contracts.
Gold: Upside limited by $1,740/45
Prices of the ounce troy of gold keep trading within a consolidative mood amidst rising open interest. That said, only a break above the $1,740/45 band per ounce should pave the way for extra gains in the near-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
When are the UK retail sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?
With the latest downbeat data already played roles in pushing the BOE towards additional QE, Friday’s UK Retail Sales might offer fewer negatives for GBP/USD, unless being drastically down. The Retail Sales are seen recovering from -18.1% prior slump to +5.7% MoM in May.
EUR/USD: Uptick in Asian stocks alleviates bearish pressure
EUR/USD is looking to chalk out gains amid the uptick in the Asian stock markets. The uptick in Asian stocks weakens haven bid for USD, allows a minor rise in EUR/USD. Expectations for additional easing in China and gains in Asian stocks fail to lift JPY crosses.
WTI: Confirms inverse head and shoulders on 4-hour chart
WTI extends recoveries from $37.41 to probe the weekly top above $39.00. The oil benchmark recently crossed a falling trend line from June 07, which in turn asserts the upside favoring technical pattern, namely inverse head-and-shoulders.
Gold: Keeps 200-HMA support to print mild gains below $1,730
Gold probes intraday high while taking the bids near $1,727 during the pre-European session on Friday. The bullion prints 0.23% gains while keeping bulls hopeful above 200-HMA. Sellers await a clear break below $1,721 to aim for a $1,700 mark.
Coronavirus update: Beijing’s new infections tick up to 25, outbreak still under control?
The latest coronavirus statistics published by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Friday, showed that the Mainland reported 32 new infections as of end-June 18 vs. 28 a day earlier. The risk sentiment turns tepid.