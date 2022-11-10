CME Group’s flash data for gold futures markets noted open interest rose for the third session in a row on Wednesday, this time by more than 3K contracts. Volume, instead, partially reversed the previous build and shrank by around 67.4K contracts.
Gold: Next on the upside comes $1,730
Prices of the ounce troy of gold charted new highs on Wednesday before ending the session in the negative territory. The downtick was on the back of rising open interest and could allow for further correction in the very near term. The continuation of the upside, in the meantime, continues to target the $1,730 region, or October high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD advances toward 1.0050 ahead of US inflation data
EURUSD is rebounding toward 1.0050 in early European trading, The US Dollar is losing ground alongside the Treasury yields, as risk-off flows dominate ahead of the critical inflation data release.
GBPUSD clings to gains around 1.1400, US CPI eyed
GBPUSD is clinging onto the recovery gains at around 1.1400 in early Europe. High hopes from UK PM Sunak underpin the rebound, despite pessimism surrounding British property markets and hirings. Focus shifts to the US CPI data for further impetus.
Gold: 100DMA appears a tough nut to crack ahead of US Consumer Price Index
Gold price is seeing a renewed upside, as the US Dollar drops with Treasury yields. Markets reposition ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index data. Failure at 100-Daily Moving Average could trigger a Gold Price sell-off on weak data.
Here's how will XRP price fare after crashing nearly 40%
XRP price shows a clear bearish outlook, and the same can be seen in the broader market after the FTX collapse. Regardless, the selling spree seems to have paused after a fresh start of the Asian trading session on November 10.
US Inflation Preview: Markets set to seize on falling Core CPI to revive pivot play, three scenarios Premium
Will Christmas come early? That is what investors seem to be craving for, jumping on good news to rise and dusting off depressing developments. The reaction to the all-important CPI report for October is set to be no different. And probably stronger.