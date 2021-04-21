Gold Futures: Scope for extra gains

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano

Traders increased their open interest positions in Gold futures markets by just 132 contracts on Tuesday, according to advanced prints from CME Group. On the other hand, volume extended the choppy activity and dropped by around 10.8K contracts.

Gold approaches $1,800

Tuesday’s uptick in Gold prices was accompanied by a small increase in open interest, leaving the door open to the continuation of the uptrend to the immediate target at the $1,800 mark per ounce troy.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

