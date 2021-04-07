Gold Futures: Room for further upside

CME Group’s flash data for Gold futures markets noted traders increased their open interest positions by nearly 7.5K contracts on Tuesday. Volume, in the same line, reversed the recent downtrend and went up by more than 54K contracts.
Gold could re-test $1,760
Tuesday’s advance in Gold prices was on the back of rising open interest and volume, which is indicative that extra gains now appear on the cards. Against this, the $1,760 mark per ounce troy now emerges as the next target of note in the near-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
