Gold Futures: Room for further rebound

Open interest in Gold futures markets rose by around 8.8K contracts after two consecutive daily drops on Wednesday, according to flash data from CME Group. In the same line, volume went up by more than 4K contracts, extending the erratic activity.
Gold now looks to $1,800 and above
Gold prices extended the recovery and closed the session just below the key $1,800 mark per ounce troy amidst rising open interest and volume on Wednesday. That said, the door remains open for the continuation of the uptrend in the very near-term.
EUR/USD trims intraday gains above 1.2000, ECB eyed
EUR/USD retreats from intraday top but holds above 1.2000. Bullish BOC teases ECB hawks even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues concerning covid, economic recovery hopes and geopolitics. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD: Portrays corrective pullback above 1.3900
GBP/USD struggles to extend late-Wednesday’s recovery moves, eases off-late. Key Fibonacci retracement levels, seven-week-old horizontal hurdle to test the bounce off weekly support. Strong RSI, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA back the bulls.
Dogecoin price disappoints on “DogeDay” but is still poised for a 50% rally
Dogecoin price fever is set to continue as the popular cryptocurrency forms a symmetrical triangle pattern on the intra-day charts. A couple more oscillations may be necessary to complete the continuation pattern.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged in April but acknowledge a brighter outlook.