Open interest in gold futures markets shrank for the second session in a row on Wednesday, this time by around 2.7K contracts according to advanced prints from CME Group. Volume followed suit and also dropped for the second consecutive day, now by almost 30K contracts.
Gold continues to target $1,735
Wednesday’s knee-jerk in gold prices was on the back of shrinking open interest and volume, hinting at the likeliness that extra decline looks out of favour for the time being. That said, the continuation of the uptrend appears on the cards and with the next target at the September high at $1,735 per ounce troy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to 50 DMA near 1.0000 on the road to recovery
EUR/USD is making minor recovery attempts just above 0.9900 heading into the European open, as the dollar licks its wounds following the steep drop seen in the US last session. 50 DMA remains a tough nut to crack for EUR bulls ahead of ECB minutes.
GBP/USD faces fragile barricades below 1.1400 on bleak BOE outlook, risk-on still solid
GBP/USD has witnessed a minor pause while advancing towards 1.1400. The risk-on impulse is still solid and S&P500 is holding gains. Fitch Ratings have revised the BOE sovereign outlook to Negative from Stable.
Gold advances towards $1,730 despite a rebound in DXY, US NFP buzz
Gold price has extended its gains above the immediate hurdle of $1,720.00 and is aiming to test a three-week high at around $1,730.00. The precious metal is scaling higher gradually as the US dollar index (DXY) has displayed a subdued performance.
Crypto.com price consolidates, forecasting a 22% rally for CRO holders
Crypto.com price seems to have undone its breakout gains seen in the last week of September. This downtrend has morphed into a tight consolidation showing no volatility. Investors can take their eyes off CRO as long as this trend continues.
Is the recent S&P 500 rally sustainable?
Stock investors are all asking the same question... can we trust the recent rally? The market just rallied +5.7% in two trading days. Bulls argue that the rebound could push even higher as the start of Q3 earnings season starts up next week.