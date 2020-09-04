Open interest in Gold futures markets rose for the third consecutive session on Thursday, this time by around 4.2K contracts according to preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, instead, shrunk by around 33.2K contracts after two consecutive builds.
Gold could slip back to the $1,900 level
Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal kept correcting lower on Thursday. The continuation of the leg lower was accompanied rising open interest, which remains supportive of a deeper pullback in Gold to, potentially, late August lows in the $1,900 neighbourhood.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
