Traders increased their open interest positions in gold futures markets by around 3.6K on Tuesday in light of preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, instead, partially reversed the previous sharp drop and went up by around 73.2K contracts.
Gold looks to $2,000/oz
Gold started the week/year on a positive footing amidst rising open interest and volume, opening the door to the continuation of the uptrend with the longer run target still at the key $2,000 mark per ounce troy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
