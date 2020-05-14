Investors increased their open interest positions by around 15.7K contracts on Wednesday, reaching the second build in a row according to preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, in the same direction, reversed three consecutive pullbacks and went up by around 2.6K contracts.

Gold: Outlook remains positive

The ounce troy of gold advanced for the second session in a row on Wednesday amidst rising open interest and volume. That said, extra gains remains well on the cards for the precious metal, with the immediate target at the 2020 high near $1,750 per ounce.