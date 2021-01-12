Gold Futures: Rebound could extend further

Open interest in gold futures markets rose by just 935 contracts at the beginning of the week and reversed two consecutive daily pullbacks, according to preliminary readings from CME Group. On the other hand, volume extended the choppy activity and shrunk by nearly 181K contracts.
Gold meets support near $1,820/oz
Monday’s bounce off the $1,820 region in gold prices was on the back of a mild increment in open interest, opening the door to the continuation of the recovery in the short-term horizon. So far, the precious metal appears to have met some contention in the $1,820 region per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
