Traders added around 4.5K contracts to their open interest positions in Gold futures markets on Monday, reaching the second consecutive build in light of advanced readings from CME Group. Volume, in the meantime, reversed two builds in a row and went down by around 46.5K contracts.

Gold keeps a test of 2020 highs in the limelight

Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal started the week on a positive note. The uptick in open interest allows for the continuation of the move up in gold and opens the door to a probable visit to the YTD highs near $1,750 per ounce.