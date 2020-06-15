Gold Futures: Look neutral/bearish near-term

Open interest in Gold futures markets rose for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, this time by around 1.5K contracts according to preliminary figures from CME Group. On the other hand, volume reversed three consecutive builds and shrunk by around 61.1K contracts.
Gold still looks capped by $1,760/oz
Friday’s small uptick in prices of the ounce troy of gold met once again strong resistance in the $1,740 region amidst rising open interest and a pullback in volume. That said, price action of the precious metal could attempt some consolidation in the short-term, although a breakout of the $1,740 area could trigger a potential test of the 2020 high around $1,760 per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
