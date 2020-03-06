According to preliminary prints from CME Group for Gold futures markets, traders added around 12.7K contracts to their open interest positions on Thursday, reversing the previous drop. In the same direction, volume went up by nearly 50K contracts, also offsetting part of the previous sharp drop.
Gold still looks to $1,700
The upside momentum in the yellow metal remains well and sound, always on the back of solid demand for safe havens in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Rising open interest and volume coupled with positive price action in gold hint at the likeliness of further upside in the short-term horizon and a potential test of the $1,700 barrier per ounce troy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
